Senators on state work periods, chamber set to consider market structure

Donald Trump signing executive orders on Monday. Source: The White House
Trump reportedly called the legislation a “yawn” and sarcastically referred to the situation as a “big deal.” He canceled the signing ceremony for the bill on Wednesday, saying that Republicans in Congress should focus on passing the SAVE America Act. The legislation would require voters to provide proof of US citizenship in person to register, potentially disenfranchising millions of people.
The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act received significant bipartisan support from Democrats and Republicans, with members of both parties lauding progress ahead of Trump’s potential signature. Sponsored by Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat-led legislation included a CBDC ban in an attempt to garner support from Republicans and the White House.
Related: Senate leaders push for July passage of CLARITY Act
“We should be celebrating a bipartisan housing law,” said Warren on Monday. “Instead, we have a call to action. Mr. President: sign the damn bill.”
The US Senate broke on Friday for state work periods, with lawmakers expected to return by July 13. The chamber’s calendar gives lawmakers about four weeks to address the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act before another state work period in August.
Trump said in March that he would “not sign other bills” until the SAVE America Act was passed, but also made a social media post signaling that he supported CLARITY. Should the president veto the bill, Congress could override his action with a two-thirds majority in both chambers.
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