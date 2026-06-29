House Speaker Mike Johnson transmitted a housing bill with a provision barring the US Federal Reserve issuing or creating a CBDC until 2030 to Donald Trump on Monday.

US President Donald Trump has about 10 days to decide whether or not to sign bipartisan housing legislation containing a ban on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) into law after saying he planned to prioritize a controversial voting bill.

According to reports, House Speaker Mike Johnson sent the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act to Trump’s desk on Monday, kicking off a 10-day timeline for the president to decide whether to ignore, sign or veto the bill under the US Constitution, excluding Sundays. The bill, passed by the House of Representatives last week, included language barring the Federal Reserve from issuing or creating a CBDC “or any digital asset that is substantially similar” until the end of 2030.

Donald Trump signing executive orders on Monday. Source: The White House

Trump reportedly called the legislation a “yawn” and sarcastically referred to the situation as a “big deal.” He canceled the signing ceremony for the bill on Wednesday, saying that Republicans in Congress should focus on passing the SAVE America Act. The legislation would require voters to provide proof of US citizenship in person to register, potentially disenfranchising millions of people.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act received significant bipartisan support from Democrats and Republicans, with members of both parties lauding progress ahead of Trump’s potential signature. Sponsored by Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat-led legislation included a CBDC ban in an attempt to garner support from Republicans and the White House.

Related: Senate leaders push for July passage of CLARITY Act

“We should be celebrating a bipartisan housing law,” said Warren on Monday. “Instead, we have a call to action. Mr. President: sign the damn bill.”

Senators on state work periods, chamber set to consider market structure

The US Senate broke on Friday for state work periods, with lawmakers expected to return by July 13. The chamber’s calendar gives lawmakers about four weeks to address the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act before another state work period in August.

Trump said in March that he would “not sign other bills” until the SAVE America Act was passed, but also made a social media post signaling that he supported CLARITY. Should the president veto the bill, Congress could override his action with a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

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