Michael Selig told US cotton producers that the agency’s regulatory approach to crypto perpetual futures may not be a “natural fit for traditional commodity markets, like agriculture.”

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Michael Selig on Tuesday acknowledged fundamental differences in the traditional commodity markets it has long regulated and its more recent role overseeing aspects of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

He told the American Cotton Shippers Association Annual Convention that considering the agency's roots in overseeing asset classes that range from corn to hog bellies, the perpetual contracts tied to digital assets weren’t “suitable for all asset classes, especially in products like agriculture.”

“We fully recognize and understand that 24-7 trading and the perpetual model is not a natural fit for traditional commodity markets, like agriculture, that observe limited trading hours and rely on physical delivery,” said Selig.

The CFTC chair’s remarks followed the agency approving perpetual futures contracts tied to the spot price of Bitcoin for prediction markets platform Kalshi and issuing a no-action position for similar products on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in May. Kraken also subsequently launched perpetual futures trading for US users through its CFTC-regulated platform Bitnomial.

Related: Crypto lobby urges Congress to pass staking and mining tax bill as is

Selig’s position as sole commissioner at the CFTC, both in claiming that the agency has “exclusive jurisdiction” in overseeing prediction markets and approving crypto perpetual futures, has prompted legal backlash from many companies and state level authorities. Last week, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group sued the agency in the District of Columbia, alleging that the perpetual contract approvals violated the Commodity Exchange Act.

Still no commissioner nominations from Trump

Despite the urging of many US lawmakers, President Donald Trump has made no move to fill out the CFTC’s five-person leadership panel. Selig has been the only Republican commissioner and chair following the departure of Caroline Pham in December 2025.

The US Senate is expected to take up a vote on the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act in a matter of weeks, which could change the roles of the CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission in overseeing digital assets.

Magazine: Japanese pension fund tips 1% in crypto, G7 urges action on NK hackers: Asia Express