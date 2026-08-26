CARF covers only 14% of potentially taxable onchain crypto activity.
Source: Chainalysis
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CARF data collection began on Jan. 1, 2026, in 48 jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom and European Union, requiring covered crypto platforms to collect additional customer and tax residency information.
Under CARF, in-scope crypto providers collect customer and tax residency information and report transaction data to domestic tax authorities, which can then share that information across borders.
CARF framework. Source: OECD
CARF’s focus on crypto intermediaries also helps explain the gaps highlighted by Chainalysis. Colby Mangels, a former OECD adviser who worked on CARF, told Cointelegraph in January that the framework was designed around intermediaries that facilitate crypto transactions as a business.
Much of decentralized finance therefore remains outside the reporting perimeter, as there may be no centralized operator or custodial relationship on which to impose reporting requirements.
That could change as regulators develop rules for decentralized platforms. Mangels said tax authorities are watching developments in anti-money laundering regulation, including efforts to determine when DeFi platforms or their operators should be treated as regulated crypto service providers.
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