Chaos Labs said it rotated all keys after the weekend attack attempt and has not detected further suspicious activity.

Crypto risk management firm Chaos Labs said its Chaos Oracle Network was not compromised after a weekend attack attempt that it said may have involved a state-backed actor.

Chaos Labs founder Omer Goldberg said in an X post Thursday that the company detected the incident over the weekend and immediately moved into “full lockdown.”“The surface area was strictly contained to operational wallets we use for routine onchain operations. At no point was the Chaos Oracle Network breached or compromised.”

“Chaos Oracles run in a fully isolated environment with nodes distributed globally, protected by layered security and cryptographic controls,” Goldberg said.

“The authorities and cyber professionals working with us have characterized the activity as consistent with nation-state attacks,” he added. “The investigation continues, and we will share more as it allows.”

State-backed hacker groups, particularly those from North Korea, have been seen as a persistent threat to the crypto space.

North Korea-affiliated actors have been accused of stealing at least $578 million across several major incidents in April and have been linked to many of the industry's largest hacks. North Korea recently rejected claims linking it to global cybercrime, calling the allegations unfounded.

Goldberg said Chaos Labs rotated all keys after the incident and has not detected further suspicious activity.

Source: Omer Goldberg

Recent industry exploits prompted “highest severity” response

The April Kelp DAO hack has been one of the year's largest security incidents, causing broader ecosystem contagion and impacting the interconnected crypto lending market.

Drift Protocol, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, and at least a dozen other crypto entities were hacked in the same month.

Goldberg said against the backdrop of recent exploits, Chaos Labs triggered its “highest-severity incident response” after detecting the attempted hack.

“We allocate a substantial share of our operating budget to cyber defense, alerting, and detection,” he added.

Several crypto firms shift to Chainlink

Borrowing platform Tydro said it is migrating to the Chainlink oracle platform following the attack on Chaos Labs, adding to the list of crypto firms that have switched providers in recent weeks.

Related: Chaos Labs taps out as Aave's risk provider, decision ‘not made in haste’

DeFi protocol Kelp DAO is migrating its restaking token rsETH to the Chainlink oracle platform following the April exploit. It continues to blame the attack on LayerZero's cross-chain infrastructure, which LayerZero has disputed.

Decentralized finance platform Solv Protocol has also flagged plans to migrate its cross-chain infrastructure from LayerZero to Chainlink in “light of recent industry events.”

Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs — Mid-2026