Recent industry exploits prompted “highest severity” response

Source: Omer Goldberg
The April Kelp DAO hack has been one of the year's largest security incidents, causing broader ecosystem contagion and impacting the interconnected crypto lending market.
Drift Protocol, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, and at least a dozen other crypto entities were hacked in the same month.
Goldberg said against the backdrop of recent exploits, Chaos Labs triggered its “highest-severity incident response” after detecting the attempted hack.
“We allocate a substantial share of our operating budget to cyber defense, alerting, and detection,” he added.
Borrowing platform Tydro said it is migrating to the Chainlink oracle platform following the attack on Chaos Labs, adding to the list of crypto firms that have switched providers in recent weeks.
Related: Chaos Labs taps out as Aave's risk provider, decision ‘not made in haste’
DeFi protocol Kelp DAO is migrating its restaking token rsETH to the Chainlink oracle platform following the April exploit. It continues to blame the attack on LayerZero's cross-chain infrastructure, which LayerZero has disputed.
Decentralized finance platform Solv Protocol has also flagged plans to migrate its cross-chain infrastructure from LayerZero to Chainlink in “light of recent industry events.”
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