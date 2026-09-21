Source: Circle
Circle’s launch follows a broader push to give institutional investors access to crypto-backed borrowing while keeping collateral within established custody arrangements.
In February, Anchorage Digital partnered with Kamino to allow institutions to borrow against staked Solana (SOL) held at Anchorage Digital Bank, giving borrowers access to onchain liquidity without moving the collateral out of qualified custody.
Bitcoin-backed models followed in March, when Lombard partnered with Bitwise to develop a system for borrowing against BTC held in custody, with Morpho providing the lending infrastructure. Unlike Circle’s model, which converts deposited BTC into cirBTC for use as collateral, Lombard’s system was designed to keep the underlying Bitcoin in custody without wrapping or bridging it.
BitGo also expanded its institutional lending offering in March, launching a financing platform for borrowing and lending against liquid, staked and locked crypto assets held in custody. Its portfolio-based model allows multiple assets to serve as collateral rather than requiring collateral to be posted for individual loans.
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