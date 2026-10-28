Some Coinbase customers’ contact information was exposed in a security incident at analytics vendor Amplitude, the exchange said Wednesday.

The incident impacted a “small subset” of Coinbase customers, along with other Amplitude clients, Coinbase Support said on X.

Coinbase denied that its own systems had been breached and said customer funds were not affected.

The disclosure adds to Wednesday’s reports of cyberattacks affecting both crypto exchanges and traditional financial firms. In South Korea, Bithumb is investigating whether a breach of its internal work platform exposed customer information, while brokerage Daishin Securities reported a leak of personal and credit information belonging to 38,490 customers.

Cointelegraph contacted Coinbase to find out how many customers were affected but had not received a response by publication.

In May 2025, Coinbase disclosed a separate data breach that impacted less than 1% of its monthly transacting users. The exchange estimated reimbursement and remediation costs at up to $400 million.

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