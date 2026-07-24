The TEM AI Infrastructure Growth Index. Source: The Energy Mag
Bernstein raised its price target on Robinhood, arguing the brokerage’s long-term growth will be fueled by tokenized assets and prediction markets rather than traditional crypto trading.
The investment firm increased its price target on Robinhood shares to $160 from $130 while maintaining an Outperform rating. Analysts forecast prediction markets will become the company’s fastest-growing business, generating $1.7 billion in revenue by 2028. Bernstein also identified tokenized equities as a major growth opportunity, citing Robinhood’s Arbitrum-based layer-2 network as key infrastructure for bringing real-world assets onchain.
The bullish outlook comes as Wall Street accelerates its tokenization push, with companies such as Broadridge, Alpaca, Securitize and Cantor Fitzgerald expanding blockchain-based securities infrastructure.
Bernstein identified prediction markets, perpetual futures and tokenized equities as key competitive battlegrounds for Robinhood. Source: Bernstein
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