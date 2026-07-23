The crypto industry’s growing employment footprint in the US. Source: NCA
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Among the individual US states, Texas, Washington, North Carolina, California and New York employed the most people involved in the industry, but Colorado was a “growing blockchain hub” based on friendly regulatory policies, according to the economic report. The NCA added that North Dakota was “becoming an energy-integrated digital infrastructure hub” due to the state’s tax laws favoring crypto mining and favorable flare gas policies.
The NCA launched in March 2025 as a non-profit organization focused on consumer crypto education, with $50 million in backing from Ripple. Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s chief legal officer, heads the group.
Several projects tied to digital assets announced they would be shuttering operations this year for various reasons, including difficulty with scaling and market conditions.
Entropy, a crypto start-up based in New York, said in January that it would shut down after four years in operation. Dmail, a decentralized email platform based in Singapore, began ceasing operations in May, citing expenses on bandwidth, storage and computing. Decentralized autonomous organization governance platform Tally and Balancer Labs also shuttered in March.
Magazine: Will the US get CLARITY this week? Bitcoin’s new $80K target: Hodler’s Digest, July 19