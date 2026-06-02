CLARITY Act added to the US Senate legislative calendar

Source: FEC
Today's California races will be another test of the cryptocurrency industry’s influence over US elections after Fairshake and other PACs backed House and Senate candidates who won their primaries in Texas last week. In addition to Fairshake, which reported a war chest of more than $193 million as of January, crypto-aligned PACs included Fellowship, backed by $11 million from financial company Cantor Fitzgerald and crypto custodian Anchorage Digital and the Blockchain Leadership Fund funded by $175,000 from Chainlink and Anchorage.
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Fairshake has been open about its intention to force out House and Senate lawmakers it considers “anti-crypto,” such as Representative Al Green, who voted against the stablecoin legislation GENIUS Act and digital asset market structure bill, CLARITY. The Texas lawmaker lost his primary for the state’s 18th congressional district after Protect Progress spent $5 million supporting his opponent, Democrat Christian Menefee.
After advancement by the US Senate Agriculture Committee in January and the Banking Committee in May, lawmakers have added the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act to the chamber’s calendar for consideration and a potential vote. Notably, both versions of the bill with amendments passed by the respective committees will likely need to be consolidated before a vote.
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