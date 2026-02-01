Crypto protocol CrossCurve said its cross-chain bridge has been attacked, with reports that $3 million has stolen across multiple networks.

CrossCurve posted to X late on Sunday that its bridge was “under attack, involving the exploitation of a vulnerability in one of the smart contracts used.”

“Please pause all interactions with CrossCurve while the investigation is ongoing,” it added.

The blockchain security-focused X account Defimon Alerts said CrossCurve was exploited for around $3 million “on several networks.”

It added that one of CrossCurve’s smart contracts allowed anyone to spoof a message to bypass validation and unlock tokens.

“Anyone could call expressExecute on ReceiverAxelar contract with a spoofed cross-chain message, bypassing gateway validation and triggering unlock on PortalV2,” Defimon Alerts said.

Curve Finance, which has partnered with CrossCurve, posted on X that users who allocated to CrossCurve pools “may wish to review their positions and consider removing those votes.”

“We continue to encourage all participants to remain vigilant and make risk-aware decisions when interacting with third-party projects,” it added.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.