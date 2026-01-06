Major public US crypto companies rallied double-digits on Monday after a crypto market rally that saw major tokens hit multi-week highs.

Crypto infrastructure platform Bakkt (BKKT) led Monday’s gains with a nearly 31.5% rise, and climbed nearly 5% after the bell to $15.52. Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company Kindly MD (NAKA) was among the top five largest gainers, closing the day up over 24%.

Crypto mining companies also saw their shares move higher, with the Donald Jr. and Eric Trump-led American Bitcoin (ABTC) climbing 13.5% to over $2 for the first time in nearly a month.

The Trump-led American Bitcoin was the best-performing US crypto miner on Monday. Source: Google Finance

Hut 8 (HUT), IREN (IREN) and Cipher Mining (CIFR) all posted gains of between 13.5% to 12% for the day. All companies have refitted their businesses to support artificial intelligence to take advantage of a major rush for the high-performance computers needed to run the technology.

Crypto exchanges Coinbase (COIN), Gemini (GEMI) and Robinhood (HOOD) gained between 7% to 7.5% on Monday as the cryptocurrency market came back to life after a holiday period lull.

Crypto market rebounds to multi-week highs

In the past 24 hours, the total capitalization of the crypto market has risen by 1.3% to nearly $3.3 trillion, adding to its gains from just over $3 trillion at the start of 2026.

Bitcoin has gained 1.2% in the past day, cooling to $93,800 after hitting a 24-hour high of over $94,600, its highest price since early December. It has now gained over 7% since Jan. 1 as market sentiment continued to improve.

Related: Strategy kickstarts 2026 with $116M Bitcoin buy as Q4 paper loss hits $17B

Ether (ETH), meanwhile, hit a daily high of over $3,200, its highest price in over three weeks, while XRP (XRP) soared by nearly 12% on the day to $2.39, its highest since mid-November.

XRP has gained over 26% in the past week, rocketing to a seven-week high. Source: CoinGecko

Analysts at the crypto data platform Glassnode said on Monday that behavior in spot crypto markets “shows a meaningful reduction in sell-side aggression,” while volumes had “ expanded modestly, pointing to improving liquidity without signs of speculative excess.”

They added that Bitcoin was “transitioning out of its corrective phase and into a fragile consolidation regime,” and subdued demand on-chain leaves the market “sensitive to volatility and profit-taking risk as it attempts to rebuild higher ground.”

Big questions: Would Bitcoin survive a 10-year power outage?