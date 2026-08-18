Despite its correction, Zcash (ZEC) is up more than 1,300% over the past 12 months. Source: CoinMarketCap
Related: Zcash’s Ironwood upgrade faces possible delay over infrastructure readiness
The Zcash network underwent its Ironwood upgrade on July 28, introducing a new shielded transaction protocol to replace the Orchard pool and improve the network’s security architecture.
The upgrade followed the discovery of a flaw affecting Orchard that, under certain conditions, could have allowed an attacker to create counterfeit ZEC within the shielded pool without immediate detection.
While there was no evidence the vulnerability had been exploited, the potential for undetected ZEC creation posed a risk to the integrity of the cryptocurrency’s supply and highlighted the security challenges associated with privacy-preserving transactions.
Related: Crypto Biz: The cost of stacking sats