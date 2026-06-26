CBOE considers converting Bitcoin and Ether futures into perpetual contracts

Strategy’s cash reserve and dividend coverage. Source: CryptoQuant
The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) is weighing a plan to convert its continuous Bitcoin and Ether futures into perpetual futures, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The potential move follows recent regulatory changes after the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved crypto perpetual futures for Kalshi and outlined a framework for other registered exchanges to offer similar products.
CBOE launched its continuous Bitcoin and Ether futures last December, with contracts extending as far as 10 years. Unlike traditional futures, perpetual contracts have no expiration date, allowing traders to maintain leveraged positions indefinitely. They were first popularized by crypto derivatives platform BitMEX and have since gained traction across both centralized and decentralized markets.
Perp volumes have surged across DeFi exchanges. Source: DeFiLlama
Zcash miner Fortitude Mining Holdings is set to go public through an all-stock merger with medical technology company HeartSciences, bringing together two businesses from entirely different industries.
The merger will allow Fortitude to secure a Nasdaq listing without pursuing a traditional initial public offering, while HeartSciences’ existing shareholders will retain a minority stake in the combined company. Following the transaction, the combined company will operate under the Fortitude name and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker TUDE, subject to regulatory approval.
The announcement sent HeartSciences shares up as much as 91% on Tuesday. Before the merger, the healthcare company remained unprofitable, reporting an $8.77 million net loss in fiscal 2025 despite advancing its product roadmap.
HeartSciences stock. Source: Yahoo Finance
Chainlink has joined a cross-border banking initiative with European and South Korean financial institutions to study whether regulated euro and won stablecoins can enable real-time foreign exchange settlement.
Dubbed Project Pangea, the working group brings together South Korean digital asset infrastructure company FairSquareLab, the Unified Korea Alliance (UniKA), Qivalis and Chainlink to evaluate atomic swaps using blockchain-based settlement infrastructure.
Rather than launching a live payment network, Project Pangea will explore how tokenized currencies could improve wholesale financial markets, where the global foreign exchange market handles an estimated $9.6 trillion in daily trading volume. The initiative reflects growing interest among banks in using stablecoins and tokenized deposits to modernize cross-border settlement, reduce friction and improve efficiency.
In a bullish scenario, the stablecoin market could reach $4 trillion by 2030. Source: Citigroup
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