HIFI CEO Zach Walsh told Cointelegraph the $37 million Series A is the company’s first priced funding round, though HIFI did not disclose its valuation.

Stablecoin infrastructure company HIFI has raised $37 million in a Series A funding round led by Left Lane Capital as the use of stablecoins for payments and cross-border transfers continues to grow despite weakness in the broader crypto market.

Cross-border stablecoin flows rose 77.5% to $220.3 billion in the 12 months ending June 2026, even as the wider crypto market shrank by more than a third over the same period, according to Chainalysis.

HIFI CEO Zach Walsh told Cointelegraph that the Series A is the company’s first priced funding round. The company did not disclose its valuation. “HIFI is processing approximately $7 billion in annualized volume directly through its platform,” Walsh said.

The funding comes as more payments and financial assets move onto blockchains, increasing demand for infrastructure connecting those networks to the banking system.

Firms such as Visa and the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) have been rolling out or testing blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

HIFI expands into tokenized capital markets

HIFI’s infrastructure allows customers to move dollars into and out of stablecoins, send payouts through US banking rails and cards, and settle the cash side of tokenized repo and Treasury transactions in US dollars.

“This financing will support the scaling of HIFI’s tokenized capital markets infrastructure and the expansion of its broader product suite, including stablecoin payments products,” Walsh told Cointelegraph.

In July, DTCC conducted production trades using tokenized securities across several market functions, including US Treasury and repo settlement, equity transactions, securities lending and collateral workflows. HIFI was among more than 30 firms that participated, alongside BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq.

The transactions included US Treasury and repo delivery-versus-payment trades, equity transactions, securities lending and collateral workflows using assets held at the Depository Trust Company that had been converted into tokenized representations. DTCC plans to launch its Tokenization Service in October.

Related: US stablecoin adoption could surge with bank-like protections: Visa survey

HIFI has also expanded into card-based payouts through Visa Direct. Its platform allows customers to convert USDC and send the proceeds to eligible Visa debit and credit cards globally, according to the company’s website.

The expansion comes as Visa reports growing use of stablecoins across its payments network. On Sept. 9, the company said more than 160 stablecoin-linked card programs were live globally during its fiscal second quarter, with payment volume through those programs rising nearly 200% year over year.

Visa also said its stablecoin settlement volume had surpassed a $20 billion annualized run rate, more than 15 times its level a year earlier.

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