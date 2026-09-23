President Donald Trump disclosed a July purchase of Strategy shares as his administration continues to advance crypto policy through federal regulators and Congress.

President Donald Trump disclosed purchasing $50,001 to $100,000 worth of Strategy shares in July, according to a US Office of Government Ethics filing released Tuesday.

The filing shows Trump bought $50,001 to $100,000 worth of Strategy shares on July 27, following a smaller $1,001 to $15,000 purchase three days earlier. Strategy is the world’s largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder, with 846,000 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net data.

Trump also disclosed transactions involving several other crypto-linked companies, including a Coinbase stock purchase and sales of Bitcoin miners MARA Holdings and CleanSpark in July. The July 27 Strategy purchase was the largest of the crypto-linked transactions identified in the filing.

Top 10 Bitcoin treasury companies. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

The transaction matched Trump’s largest previously disclosed Strategy purchase, a $50,001 to $100,000 buy on Feb. 12, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET. His accounts have also reported several smaller purchases and sales of Strategy shares this year.

The filings do not show how many Strategy shares remain in Trump’s portfolio, as transactions are reported in value ranges rather than as a running share balance.

Strategy purchase a small part of broader portfolio activity

The Strategy purchase represented a small portion of Trump’s broader portfolio activity in July. The filing shows sales of $5 million to $25 million each of Microsoft and Amazon stocks on July 20, along with several purchases and sales valued at between $1 million and $5 million.

On Tuesday, the White House told CNBC that Trump’s stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions, without input from Trump or his family.

Strategy shares have rallied nearly 30% over the past five trading days and about 37% over the past month, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Strategy (MSTR) stock. Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure comes amid crypto policy push

Trump’s Strategy disclosure comes as his administration has pursued a series of policies aimed at supporting the US crypto industry, even as comprehensive market structure legislation remains stalled in Congress.

Although the Senate failed to advance the CLARITY Act on Sept. 15, federal regulators have moved ahead using their existing authority. Two days after the failed cloture vote, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cleared limited onchain trading of tokenized US stocks under a temporary exemption, while the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) eased registration requirements for certain software providers offering access to regulated derivatives markets.

The CFTC separately sent a broader crypto market rulemaking initiative for White House review on Sept. 17. Dubbed “Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets,” the initiative is still in its preliminary stages and has yet to become a formal proposal.

Source: CFTC

The administration’s crypto push has also extended to Bitcoin itself. Last week, the House Financial Services Committee voted 28-21 to advance legislation that would codify Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve into law and require Bitcoin placed in the reserve to be held for at least 20 years.

The US government currently holds an estimated 324,527 BTC, according to Arkham Intelligence data.

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