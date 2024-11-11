ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood expects that a “changing of the guard” at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission may turbocharge the economy and bring about an influx of innovation and investment in emerging technologies.

“Deregulation, defanging the SEC, FTC, and others, government spending cuts, tax cuts, and a focus on technologically enabled innovation are likely to turbocharge the US economy,” she said, in sharing a video posted by ARK Invest on X on Nov. 11.

“We have more clarity now in terms of the investment landscape after the election,”

In the video, Wood said, “Perhaps the most profound thing that will happen in the near term is a changing of the guard at some of the regulatory agencies, the SEC and the FTC [Federal Trade Commission].”

She added that the SEC was a “menace to the digital assets movement” and a lot of talent had been lost to other countries because of SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

“We know that is going to change,” she said, adding that President-elect Donald Trump has come out “very positively predisposed certainly to Bitcoin, but we think everything, crypto, DeFi, and that’s going to be very exciting.”

“Bitcoin is very much a part of this administration’s plans, including building a strategic reserve, and we’re very excited about that.”

Wood predicts an “explosion in productivity growth” among major innovation platforms including robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Those transformative technologies are converging and will unlock explosive GDP growth, she added.

Innovation will thrive in this new environment and the three biggest opportunities will be in autonomous mobility, healthcare and digital assets, Wood said.

She said that the 1980s and 1990s were “the golden age” of active equity investing, “and I think we’re going back there” with Trump’s proposed policies of tax cuts and lower interest rates, which will be positive for economic growth.

On Nov. 10, venture capital giant a16z echoed the sentiment that the regulatory environment in the United States is about to improve.

“We’re very optimistic that the government will now foster innovation, accelerate progress, and enable the crypto ecosystem to thrive in the US,” said a16z Crypto legal and policy experts Miles Jennings, Michele Korver and Brian Quintenz.

