Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.08205 3.73%
TRX$0.3307 0.24%
LINK$12.39 3.54%
ZEC$1,283.74 12.17%
ADA$0.2259 4.34%
XRP$1.35 4.70%
ETH$2,466.97 3.39%
BTC$83,528.80 2.58%
XMR$603.05 0.51%
BNB$746.34 2.35%
XLM$0.1846 4.82%
SOL$106.94 2.63%
HYPE$81.16 3.97%
Written by Zoltan Vardaistaff writerEdited by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Drift exploiter sends $109M in Ether to Tornado Cash in 2 days

Latest NewsPublishedOct 21, 2026

Wallets linked to the $295 million April hack still held $138 million in Ether after sending another $46 million to the mixer Wednesday.

A Drift exploiter-linked wallet transferred 18,800 Ether, worth about $46 million, to Tornado Cash on Wednesday.

The exploiter transferred $61 million in Ether to the crypto mixer on Tuesday, taking its two-day total to 44,510 ETH, or $109 million, as blockchain data tracker Onchain Lens said on X.

The transfers to Tornado Cash make the funds harder to trace and represent nearly 37% of the $295 million stolen from decentralized exchange (DEX) Drift in April. The attack ranks as this year’s third-largest crypto hack, according to DefiLlama

The Drift exploiter-labelled wallets still held 56,569 Ether, worth roughly $138 million after Wednesday’s flurry of transfers, Arkham data shows.

The Solana-based DEX reported about $295 million in losses from the April 1 hack, which its security consultant Mandiant attributed to a North Korean threat group.

Drift opened claims and redemptions for DFX recovery tokens on Oct. 1, giving affected users a claim on a pool that launched with about $3.1 million and receives exchange revenue and recovered funds.

Related: HEX token sellers erase $160M following reports of Richard Heart’s arrest

1 minute letter

Subscribe to daily byte-sized crypto news from Cointelegraph

Subscribe
Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently.

More on the subject