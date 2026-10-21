A Drift exploiter-linked wallet transferred 18,800 Ether, worth about $46 million, to Tornado Cash on Wednesday.

The exploiter transferred $61 million in Ether to the crypto mixer on Tuesday, taking its two-day total to 44,510 ETH, or $109 million, as blockchain data tracker Onchain Lens said on X.

The transfers to Tornado Cash make the funds harder to trace and represent nearly 37% of the $295 million stolen from decentralized exchange (DEX) Drift in April. The attack ranks as this year’s third-largest crypto hack, according to DefiLlama.

The Drift exploiter-labelled wallets still held 56,569 Ether, worth roughly $138 million after Wednesday’s flurry of transfers, Arkham data shows.

The Solana-based DEX reported about $295 million in losses from the April 1 hack, which its security consultant Mandiant attributed to a North Korean threat group.

Drift opened claims and redemptions for DFX recovery tokens on Oct. 1, giving affected users a claim on a pool that launched with about $3.1 million and receives exchange revenue and recovered funds.

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