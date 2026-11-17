Eastern Europe recorded the steepest decline in cryptocurrency activity among the regions tracked by Chainalysis in the year ended June 2026, falling 7.9% even as retail-sized transfers increased in value, according to a report published Tuesday.

The region’s crypto economy shrank to $642.1 billion from $697.1 billion a year earlier, compared with a 1.6% decline globally, the report states. Russia, which accounted for roughly 44% of the regional total, saw activity fall 14.7% to $284.1 billion over the period. By contrast, Belarus recorded 27.6% growth, while Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine saw smaller increases.

The value of transfers of $10,000 or more to crypto services fell 17.4%, from $591.5 billion to $488.6 billion, according to the report.

The value of smaller transfers to crypto services, meanwhile, rose 8.3%. These retail-sized transfers accounted for 13.1% of the value sent to crypto services in Eastern Europe, the highest share of any region studied and above the global average of 10.1%.

Eastern European crypto activity by country, July 2025 to June 2026. Source: Chainalysis report

Polish crypto ATM activity grows

Crypto ATM activity also increased across Eastern Europe, with transaction volumes nearly doubling from $17.3 million to $33.9 million. Poland recorded a 120% increase in ATM transactions despite a 5% decline in centralized exchange activity, with stablecoins accounting for roughly 90% of its ATM transactions.

Chainalysis measures the crypto economy using inflows to crypto services, domestic transfers between personal wallets and cross-border inflows to personal wallets. The figures are measured in dollars, so cryptocurrency price changes can also affect the totals, according to its methodology.

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Ukraine receives billions in stablecoins

Despite the broader regional decline, Ukraine remained a major destination for stablecoins, receiving $12 billion in cross-border wallet-to-wallet transfers. Of that, $2.41 billion was in retail-sized transfers below $10,000, according to Chainalysis.

Chainalysis also found that countries with larger Ukrainian populations, including prewar diaspora communities and refugees who arrived after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, generally sent more stablecoins to Ukraine. Among the 36 countries studied across Europe and North America,

Canada was the largest source of retail-sized, remittance-like transfers, at $359 million.

Crypto transfers to Ukraine by diaspora population, July 2025 to June 2026. Source: Chainalysis report

A Chainalysis spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the cross-border flows were largely denominated in US dollar-pegged stablecoins, although the firm did not provide a breakdown by individual token.

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