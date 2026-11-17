Eastern European crypto activity by country, July 2025 to June 2026. Source: Chainalysis report
Crypto ATM activity also increased across Eastern Europe, with transaction volumes nearly doubling from $17.3 million to $33.9 million. Poland recorded a 120% increase in ATM transactions despite a 5% decline in centralized exchange activity, with stablecoins accounting for roughly 90% of its ATM transactions.
Chainalysis measures the crypto economy using inflows to crypto services, domestic transfers between personal wallets and cross-border inflows to personal wallets. The figures are measured in dollars, so cryptocurrency price changes can also affect the totals, according to its methodology.
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Despite the broader regional decline, Ukraine remained a major destination for stablecoins, receiving $12 billion in cross-border wallet-to-wallet transfers. Of that, $2.41 billion was in retail-sized transfers below $10,000, according to Chainalysis.
Chainalysis also found that countries with larger Ukrainian populations, including prewar diaspora communities and refugees who arrived after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, generally sent more stablecoins to Ukraine. Among the 36 countries studied across Europe and North America,
Canada was the largest source of retail-sized, remittance-like transfers, at $359 million.
Crypto transfers to Ukraine by diaspora population, July 2025 to June 2026. Source: Chainalysis report
A Chainalysis spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the cross-border flows were largely denominated in US dollar-pegged stablecoins, although the firm did not provide a breakdown by individual token.
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