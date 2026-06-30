Lawyer questions Binance's Abu Dhabi servicing model

Excerpt from ESMA's list of examples of solicitation by third-country companies. Source: ESMA
The regulator also cited its official solicitation guidelines, which include activities such as operating websites, mobile apps, social media, online advertising, sponsorships and influencer campaigns targeting EU users.
Screenshots of Binance customer support messages circulating on social media appeared to suggest that some EU users could be serviced through Binance’s Abu Dhabi Global Market entity.
Yuriy Brisov, a lawyer at Digital & Analogue Partners, said an Abu Dhabi license has no effect under MiCA because the jurisdiction is treated as a third country, alongside markets such as the United States or Singapore.
Source: Satoshi Club
"Being regulated in Abu Dhabi does nothing for Binance under MiCA," Brisov said. "When Binance says some EU users are serviced through the ADGM entity, in MiCA terms that means a non-EU company is serving those users,” he added.
Related: Germany leads MiCA crypto authorization race as Europe’s deadline looms
Brisov said that the reverse solicitation exemption was designed for isolated cases where an EU customer independently approaches a non-EU company, not for maintaining an existing customer base built through years of marketing.
Binance did not respond to repeated Cointelegraph requests for clarification on whether any EU users would be serviced through its ADGM entity after the MiCA deadline.
Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026
More on the subject