A group of Ethereum developers has launched a resource hub focused on protecting the blockchain from future quantum computing threats and securing the billions of dollars worth of value the network secures.

The “Post-Quantum Ethereum” website, launched on Tuesday by members of the Ethereum Foundation, says the organization’s new Post-Quantum team is planning to implement quantum solutions into Ethereum at the protocol level by 2029, with solutions targeting the execution layer to follow.

While the Post-Quantum team said no imminent quantum threat exists for cryptography-secured blockchains, early action is necessary due to the complexity involved:

“Migrating a decentralized, global protocol takes years of coordination, engineering, and formal verification,” the team said. “The work must begin well before the threat arrives.”



Concerns that quantum computers could eventually break blockchain cryptography have fueled industry-wide fear around private keys and wallet security, prompting broader debate over how the sector should prepare as the technology develops.

Most industry analysts acknowledge that quantum computing poses some level of threat to crypto. Galaxy Digital analyst Will Owens has said only crypto wallets with exposed public keys are vulnerable, while others, such as Capriole Investments’ Charles Edwards, have said all coins are at risk.

Post-Quantum team building SNARK-based signatures

Many crypto developers are focused on how quantum-safe solutions can be implemented into cryptographic signatures to fight off potential attacks.

However, some solutions are more computationally intensive and could potentially impact blockchain performance by increasing bandwidth and storage.

Quantum-proof signatures can cause other problems, impacting network performance. Source: Post-Quantum Ethereum



The Post-Quantum team is integrating SNARK, or Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge technology, in an effort to prevent the Ethereum network from experiencing these issues.

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Quantum solutions will be implemented into Ethereum’s consensus, execution and data layers, the team said.

The Post-Quantum team said it would prioritize protecting standard Ethereum wallets as it believes that’s where the largest pool of value is, followed by high-value operational wallets tied to crypto exchanges, bridges and custody solutions.

It said that one of the biggest challenges will be to deploy these solutions without disrupting the network.

“Choosing a post-quantum algorithm is only part of the challenge. The harder parts include safely upgrading hundreds of millions of accounts, preventing the migration from introducing new bugs, avoiding new attack surfaces, maintaining performance, and coordinating ecosystem-wide adoption.”

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