Foundry asks Bitcoin miners to vote on BIP-110 support

Foundry USA asked its mining customers to signal their support for BIP-110, an actively debated proposal seeking to shrink the amount of data that can be stored in a Bitcoin transaction.

Foundry USA began asking mining customers to vote on how the pool should signal on Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP-110), a soft fork proposing to shrink how much data can be stored in Bitcoin transactions to limit non-monetary transactions, such as Ordinals, on the Bitcoin network.

The world’s largest mining pool by hashrate also released educational resources on the proposal and said that the voting window will close at Bitcoin block 961,632, or sometime in early August.

Foundry’s mining clients can cast their votes by accessing a link received via email.

BIP-110 is currently among the most actively debated Bitcoin proposals. It received vocal opposition from industry leaders including Blockstream CEO Adam Back, who said that BIP-110 could be used to freeze user funds

Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor also criticized the proposal, saying that BIP-110 could invalidate ordinary transactions on the network.

Cointelegraph has approached Foundry for comment on the matter.

Foundry is the world’s largest Bitcoin mining pool, accounting for about 23.8% of the Bitcoin network’s total hashrate, according to data provider Hashrate Index.

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