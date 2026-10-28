Google’s cloud computing division is progressing with a service that lets financial institutions jointly authorize and sign cryptocurrency transactions without giving any single party control over the full private key.

Google Cloud detailed its Multi-party Compute (MPC) service in documentation updated Monday, positioning the preview product for institutional Bitcoin custody. The service remains in preview, meaning Google provides it as is, with potentially limited support.

The documentation update preceded Google Cloud’s MPC Symposium, taking place Wednesday in New York. The event promises an “exclusive revealing of Google’s frontier MPC product and research projects,” according to its description, and features speakers from financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, OKX, Citi and Wells Fargo.

Google Cloud’s release notes for the service date back to August 2026. On Oct. 1, Google expanded its Bitcoin security rules to evaluate transaction amounts, identify destination address types and detect change outputs.

The Alphabet subsidiary has previously explored related technology through Confidential Space, a cloud environment designed to support secure multi-party computation and data sharing, as described in a June blog post.

Cointelegraph contacted Google Cloud and Rich Widmann, Google’s director of digital assets strategy, for clarification on the service’s availability and launch timeline.

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