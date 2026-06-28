Strategy's cash reserve under pressure

Pandl said he expects Strategy to raise STRC's dividend rate but hopes the company sells Bitcoin instead. Source: Zach Pandl
Strategy is the world’s largest publicly-listed corporate Bitcoin holder, placing its 847,363 BTC stash and financing decisions under the industry’s microscope.
According to Strategy’s latest 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, it acquired 520 Bitcoin for $34.9 million between June 15 and June 21.
Blockchain analytics company CryptoQuant argued in a Tuesday report that Strategy should pause Bitcoin purchases and focus on replenishing its cash reserve, which is down 38% in 2026.
Related: Bitcoin doesn't need Ethereum-style yield, says Strategy's Michael Saylor
The 8-K filing also revealed that Strategy increased its US dollar reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion. This leaves the company with roughly 14 months of dividend coverage, down sharply from what was once a seven-year cushion.
Strategy said on Monday that it plans to continue replenishing its cash reserves to support the credit quality of its “digital credit” securities.
CryptoQuant added that the company has no obligation to sell Bitcoin to support STRC’s price, because it can deploy other methods to defend its stock, such as raising the current 11.5% dividend yield.
Bitcoin advocate Samson Mow argued in a Monday X post that STRC has a built-in "self-repairing mechanism.” Once the stock falls below its $100 reference price, Strategy halts new ATM issuance, cutting off the supply of fresh shares.
At the same time, a lower price mechanically boosts the yield for new buyers relative to what they paid, which Mow said should draw in fresh demand and pull the price back toward par over time.
Source: Samson Mow
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