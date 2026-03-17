Crypto trading and investment company GSR has acquired advisory companies Autonomous and Architech in a $57 million deal to expand its services for tokenized projects, combining launch support, treasury management and capital markets infrastructure under one platform.

The acquisition brings together Autonomous's operational and financial services for token launches with Architech’s focus on token design and liquidity strategy, integrating both into GSR’s existing trading, market-making and asset management business.

To be sure, many crypto projects face challenges due to their reliance on different providers for structuring, token economics, fundraising, and exchange listings, which can lead to inefficiencies and a lack of coordination, according to Philipp Maume and Mathias Fromberger, writing recently in the Chicago Journal of International Law.

GSR said that its platform will provide treasury services, including liquidity planning, risk management and capital allocation for digital asset reserves.

Architech, founded in 2024, has advised on token launches with a combined peak fully diluted value of more than $10 billion, according to the company. Autonomous provides treasury operations, financial management and coordination with exchanges, custodians and market makers.

Autonomous will continue operating under its existing brand within GSR, while Architech will be integrated into a new digital asset advisory unit.

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From ICOs to structured token launches

Token fundraising in crypto has shifted significantly since the initial coin offering (ICO) boom of 2017 and 2018 saw projects raise capital directly from retail investors with minimal coordination across service providers. Today, token launches are often structured through private funding rounds, followed by coordinated exchange listings and liquidity provisioning.

Projects such as Monad raised $225 million in 2024 in a funding round led by Paradigm ahead of a planned token launch.

In November, Coinbase launched a platform for regulated primary token offerings, giving US retail investors access to token sales with compliance requirements, lockups and controlled distribution. The platform debuted with the token sale from Monad, marking one of the first broad opportunities for US retail investors to participate in public token sales in recent years.

Projects are also experimenting with new issuance models tied to broader financial strategies.

Crypto exchange Backpack said its planned token distribution will be linked to business milestones and a potential IPO, with a portion of supply managed within a corporate treasury. In February, the company was reportedly in talks to raise $50 million at a $1 billion pre-money valuation.

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