Bitcoin miners report weaker first-quarter earnings

Source: Yahoo Finance
Related: Hut 8 refinances Bitcoin-backed loan with $200M FalconX deal
Several publicly traded Bitcoin miners reported steep quarterly losses in recent weeks as depressed Bitcoin prices and post-halving mining economics weighed on profitability.
CleanSpark posted a $378 million first-quarter loss, while MARA Holdings reported a roughly $1.3 billion net loss for the same period. Still, some miners are reporting growing contributions from AI and high-performance computing (HPC) operations.
TeraWulf, which posted a $427 million net loss for Q1 2026 as Bitcoin mining revenue fell 50% year-over-year, saw HPC lease revenue rise 117% from the prior quarter to $21 million, accounting for about 60% of total quarterly revenue.
Despite the weaker earnings, shares of the top publicly traded miners have continued to rise this year. Data from BitcoinMiningStock.io shows most of the top 10 publicly traded mining companies by market capitalization are up double digits year-to-date, with shares of Hut 8 rising more than 112%, while Riot Platforms, TeraWulf and Core Scientific have each gained more than 60%.
Top 10 Bitcoin mining stocks. Source: Bitcoinminingstocks.io
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