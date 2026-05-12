CleanSpark shifts toward AI

CleanSpark shares drop in after-hours trading. Source: Yahoo Finance
Shares closed up 0.70% at $14.30 on Monday but fell 9.51% in after-hours trading to $12.94 following the earnings release.
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Like many of its peers, CleanSpark is pushing into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure. The company doubled its contracted megawatts year-over-year and secured 585 megawatts of ERCOT-approved capacity in Texas, while continuing site development in Sandersville, Georgia.
“Our objectives are clear: commercialize our AI/HPC-applicable assets, grow the portfolio, and continue mining efficiently to power CleanSpark's transformation,” CEO and chairman Matt Schultz said. The company ended the quarter with $260.3 million in cash and $2.9 billion in total assets, per the announcement. However, long-term debt nearly tripled, from $644.6 million to $1.8 billion, six months prior.
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As Cointelegraph reported, MARA Holdings posted a $1.3 billion loss for the first quarter of 2026, widening sharply from $533.4 million a year earlier, as unrealized losses on its 38,689 Bitcoin treasury dragged on results. Revenue fell 18% year-on-year to $174.6 million, missing analyst expectations of $192.7 million.
TeraWulf also recorded a net loss of $427 million in the same quarter, up from $61.4 million a year earlier, though its pivot to AI infrastructure showed early results, with HPC revenue hitting $21 million, roughly 60% of total revenue.
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