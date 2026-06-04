A group of nine Democratic lawmakers is calling on the FTC to launch a probe into prediction markets. Source: Kevin Mullin
“These prediction market companies are presenting themselves differently to regulators than they are to the public, and that kind of contradictory messaging can mislead consumers about what rules and protections actually apply,” Mullin said.
“We are urging the FTC to investigate these practices and ensure consumers are protected from this potentially deceptive activity,” he added.
In their letter, the lawmakers are also asking the FTC for detailed information by June 29 on whether it has plans to take investigative or enforcement action against prediction market platforms for possible deceptive practices.
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At the same time, the lawmakers have asked whether the FTC has received complaints about prediction markets and if the FTC considers public perception and legal filings when determining if a company has engaged in possible deceptive practices.
US Representatives Jared Huffman, Raul Ruiz, Salud Carbajal, Mike Levin, Dina Titus, Paul Tonko, and Valerie Foushee have also signed the letter.
Prediction markets have emerged as a significant real-world use case for blockchain, with some platforms relying on crypto rails and stablecoins for settlement and payments.
In March, transactions hit record highs amid growing interest in political and geopolitical event contracts, improved accessibility and positive regulatory developments for the industry.
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