Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.07417 0.49%
TRX$0.3246 0.77%
LINK$8.52 1.87%
ZEC$567.67 2.02%
ADA$0.1642 0.16%
XRP$1.11 0.54%
ETH$1,922.37 2.26%
BTC$64,763.31 0.24%
XMR$332.59 0.58%
BNB$583.01 0.44%
XLM$0.1893 3.02%
SOL$77.36 0.97%
HYPE$66.81 0.89%
Written by Yohan Yunstaff writerReviewed by Bryan O'Sheastaff editor

Hyperion DeFi to deploy 500K HYPE for Hyperliquid HIP-3 markets

Latest NewsPublishedJul 16, 2026

The deal gives Hyperion an equity stake in Skew and a share of listing-service revenue as it expands the utility of its HYPE treasury assets.

Nasdaq-listed Hyperion DeFi said it entered an agreement with Skew Technologies to deploy 500,000 Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens to support institutional perpetual futures markets on Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 permissionless listings.

Under the agreement, Hyperion will receive an equity stake in Skew and a share of listing-service revenue generated from the platform, according to a Wednesday press release.

The companies said the service is designed to help institutional clients launch custom perpetual futures markets on Hyperliquid.

“As we assessed opportunities in HIP-3, we continued to receive demand from various teams globally seeking to launch and distribute new markets using Hyperliquid’s infrastructure,” said Hyunsu Jung, chief executive officer of Hyperion DeFi.

Hyperliquid is a layer-1 blockchain focused on perpetual futures trading. Its HIP-3 framework lets developers launch custom perpetual markets by posting HYPE as bonded capital, creating new utility for the token beyond staking.

1 minute letter

Subscribe to daily byte-sized crypto news from Cointelegraph

Subscribe
Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently.

More on the subject