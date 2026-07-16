Hyperion DeFi to deploy 500K HYPE for Hyperliquid HIP-3 markets

The deal gives Hyperion an equity stake in Skew and a share of listing-service revenue as it expands the utility of its HYPE treasury assets.

Nasdaq-listed Hyperion DeFi said it entered an agreement with Skew Technologies to deploy 500,000 Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens to support institutional perpetual futures markets on Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 permissionless listings.

Under the agreement, Hyperion will receive an equity stake in Skew and a share of listing-service revenue generated from the platform, according to a Wednesday press release.

The companies said the service is designed to help institutional clients launch custom perpetual futures markets on Hyperliquid.

“As we assessed opportunities in HIP-3, we continued to receive demand from various teams globally seeking to launch and distribute new markets using Hyperliquid’s infrastructure,” said Hyunsu Jung, chief executive officer of Hyperion DeFi.

Hyperliquid is a layer-1 blockchain focused on perpetual futures trading. Its HIP-3 framework lets developers launch custom perpetual markets by posting HYPE as bonded capital, creating new utility for the token beyond staking.