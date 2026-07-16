The company said the filing would create a regulated pathway for maintaining ownership records for tokenized securities onchain.

Injective said Thursday it has filed a transfer agent registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking to bring one of the core record-keeping functions of securities markets onto blockchain infrastructure.

Transfer agents are a core part of US market infrastructure, maintaining shareholder records and tracking changes in securities ownership. Injective, a layer-1 blockchain focused on decentralized finance and tokenized real-world assets, said bringing that function onchain would create a regulated pathway for issuing and managing tokenized assets.

Source: Injective

If approved, the registration would move Injective beyond blockchain infrastructure for tokenized assets and into the regulated systems that determine who legally owns a security. Injective said the approach could reduce delays and reconciliation between intermediaries.

“Tokenized securities and RWAs need compliant ownership records on infrastructure that settles in less than a second,” Injective wrote in an X post, adding that it aims to offer the capability at scale in the United States.

Injective did not identify the legal entity behind the application or provide a public SEC filing, and Cointelegraph could not independently verify the submission at the time of publication.

Related: Hackers tried to backdoor Injective NPM package to steal wallet keys

Capital markets infrastructure moves onchain

Traditional financial institutions have increasingly turned to blockchain to modernize the infrastructure underpinning capital markets. Beyond tokenizing assets, exchanges and market operators are applying the technology to market data distribution, securities issuance, settlement and other post-trade functions.

Nasdaq has been among the most active. Last month, the exchange partnered with onchain financial data network Pyth to distribute its proprietary TotalView market data to blockchain applications. Earlier this year, Nasdaq also partnered with Kraken and tokenization firm Backed to develop infrastructure linking traditional equities to blockchain networks.

Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, has also expanded its tokenization strategy through a partnership with Securitize to develop infrastructure for onchain stocks and exchange-traded funds designed to support 24/7 trading and instant settlement.

Meanwhile, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, the primary post-trade infrastructure provider for US securities markets, is preparing to launch its tokenized Collateral AppChain platform to automate collateral management and settlement across financial markets.

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