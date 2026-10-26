Source: Elon Musk
Meanwhile, major technology companies are restructuring their operations to contain costs as they pour billions of dollars into AI infrastructure.
On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Microsoft, which has forecast roughly $175 billion in capital expenditures for 2026, is offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 eligible employees as it seeks to reduce costs amid rising AI infrastructure spending.
Meta, which has already invested more than $100 billion in AI, cut 8,000 jobs in May as part of a restructuring aimed at reducing costs.
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