Layer-1 blockchain Injective has launched a perpetual futures market tracking the rental prices of five Nvidia GPUs, allowing traders to bet on changes in AI computing costs with up to 10x leverage.

The Super Intelligence Compute Index (SICI) tracks rental prices for Nvidia’s H100, B200, H200, A100 and RTX 4090 chips, using data from compute marketplaces compiled by London-based market data firm LO:TECH.

According to Monday’s announcement, the index assigns the largest weight to the H100 at 40%, followed by the B200 at 25%. It is updated hourly using a trailing seven-day average of rental prices. Traders can take positions on whether the index will rise or fall, using USDC as margin.

The launch builds on Injective’s August 2025 introduction of a market tied to Nvidia H100 rental prices, expanding the offering from a single GPU model to a five-chip index.

Companies developing AI models often rent computing power from cloud providers such as CoreWeave and Nebius rather than purchasing Nvidia GPUs outright. As rental prices rise and fall with demand, Injective said the futures market could help developers hedge against higher computing costs while allowing GPU providers to protect against declining rental revenue.

Related: Injective, BDACS plan Korean won stablecoin settlement for tokenized assets

AI infrastructure boom raises financial concerns

The launch comes as companies renting out AI computing power face questions about whether they can recover the cost of building and operating GPU infrastructure.

Research firm Gartner warned in October that more than 80% of specialist AI cloud providers, known as neoclouds, could cease operating independently by 2030 as they struggle to generate sufficient returns on their investments.

Elon Musk echoed those concerns Sunday, saying more than 200 neocloud providers could face failure or consolidation as lenders become reluctant to finance companies dependent on AI data center revenue.

Musk has financial interests in the sector through SpaceX, whose “Super Intelligence” business recently reported $7.6 billion in third-quarter revenue, up 830% year over year, partly driven by new cloud services agreements.

Source: Elon Musk

Meanwhile, major technology companies are restructuring their operations to contain costs as they pour billions of dollars into AI infrastructure.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Microsoft, which has forecast roughly $175 billion in capital expenditures for 2026, is offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 eligible employees as it seeks to reduce costs amid rising AI infrastructure spending.

Meta, which has already invested more than $100 billion in AI, cut 8,000 jobs in May as part of a restructuring aimed at reducing costs.

Magazine: AI agents help rescue ETH’s Glamsterdam fork, ‘Steal My Bitcoin’ site: Hodler’s Digest