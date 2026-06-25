Top Iranian exchanges route up to 10% of volume through CoinEx

Iranian exchanges: CoinEx exposure & share volume, 2025. Source: TRM Labs
Most of the major Iranian domestic exchanges route about 5% to 10% of their trading volume through CoinEx, indicating a “coordinated arrangement rather than organic adoption,” according to TRM Labs.
CoinEx’s share of illicit transaction volume is nearly 8%, above the 0.3% threshold found at other compliant exchanges.
Related: US authorities freeze $344M in crypto linked to Iran
CoinEx-affiliated mining pool ViaBTC accounted for another $154 million in traced exposure to Nobitex through mining payouts and supplied emergency liquidity to Nobitex following Predatory Sparrow’s $90 million hack in June 2025.
Cointelegraph contacted ViaBTC for comment on TRM Labs' findings but had not received a response by publication.
Nobitex was at the center of Iran's “digital dollar pipeline” and handled about 50% of the country’s crypto trading volume, according to a June 2 report by blockchain forensics platform Chainalysis.
In May, Nobitex was reportedly linked to members of a powerful family with ties to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In January, the Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned UK-registered Zedcex and Zedxion for being used as front companies for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
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