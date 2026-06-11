Japan shifts crypto into a financial-market framework

Status of the bill on the House of Representatives website. Source: House of Representatives of Japan
The latest parliamentary advance follows months of signals that Japan was preparing to shift crypto from a payment-focused regime into a financial-market framework.
In November 2025, media outlet Asahi Shimbun reported that the Financial Services Agency (FSA) had decided to apply the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act to crypto, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and other tokens handled by local exchanges.
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FSA materials dated April 2026 said the proposal would move crypto-asset transaction rules from the Payment Services Act to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
The FSA said the bill would treat crypto assets as financial products separate from securities, while introducing disclosure rules, tighter exchange oversight, insider trading restrictions and stronger penalties for unregistered operators.
The proposed framework would also require crypto-asset transaction business operators to publish information on the assets they handle, while issuers of certain assets would face disclosure requirements when conducting offerings or secondary distributions.
The shift could also open the door to crypto-tracking ETFs in Japan, giving local investors a regulated route to digital asset exposure beyond crypto exchanges and listed companies with token holdings, Bloomberg reported.
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