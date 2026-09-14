The gathering comes days after Dario Amodei and Sam Altman called for greater restraint at the AI frontier, warning that rapidly improving systems could pose increasingly difficult-to-control risks.

Leaders of the world’s most powerful AI firms are set to convene in Scotland this week at a summit hosted by Britain’s King Charles III to discuss responsible AI development, amid industry fears that the technology could outpace human control.

The event will be held this week at Dumfries House and overseen by the Ditchley Foundation, according to The Sunday Times. Leaders from companies including Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic, IonQ and Google DeepMind have been invited to discuss how AI could be developed “for the good of humanity.”

The summit would come a week after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk called for greater restraint in frontier AI development.

In an open letter on Friday, Amodei warned that the technology had been “advancing drastically faster” since the summer, driven by AI’s ability to improve itself, a process known as recursive self-improvement.

He said a “swarm” of AI agents, like those that attacked Hugging Face in July, could be capable of “taking over the entire internet” in the next six to 12 months. Altman agreed that the firms “need to pace the frontier.”

Sources close to Charles said he had taken an interest in AI development and its potential risks, The Sunday Times reported.

Related: Anthropic chief urges slowdown in AI development to safer pace