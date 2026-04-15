Crypto exchange Kraken has hinted it is still going ahead with an initial public offering despite reports suggesting the plan was put on hold last month due to market conditions.

Kraken filed for a confidential IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in November, but an unconfirmed report in March suggested that the plan may have been frozen.

Speaking at the Semafor World Economy 2026 conference on Tuesday, Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi didn’t address the pause but confirmed the company had “confidentially filed” for an IPO when asked by Semafor reporter Rohan Goswami whether “there are plans to take Kraken public soon.”

“Is that news?” Goswami asked, to which Sethi responded: “I believe that’s news.”

@arjunsethi CEO, @krakenfx reveals that the company has privately filed to become public.



"Are there plans to take Kraken public soon?



Uh, we confidentially filed.



Oh, is that news?



I believe that's news." pic.twitter.com/QJRH8YStMA — Semafor (@semafor) April 14, 2026

Cointelegraph reached out to Kraken to confirm whether Kraken is actively pursuing the IPO or has pushed back the timeline, but did not receive an immediate response.

Sethi’s comments come as German financial markets platform Deutsche Börse Group invested $200 million in Kraken’s parent firm, Payward, in exchange for a 1.5% fully diluted stake on Tuesday.

The deal placed Kraken’s valuation at $13.3 billion, down from $20 billion in November.

Kraken told Cointelegraph that the Deutsche Börse Group investment seeks to bring crypto and TradFi closer together as a “single, cohesive infrastructure for institutional clients” rather than parallel systems.

Kraken’s IPO plans through a long-term lens

Speaking more broadly about going public at the Semafor conference, Sethi dismissed the idea that Kraken’s IPO may have been driven, or stalled by, policy developments in Washington.

Related: Bitget rolls out SpaceX-linked pre-IPO proxy with Republic

“If you live day by day, quarter by quarter, these things are meaningful,” Sethi said. But “if you're thinking about your company three, five, 10 or 20 years out, none of this is meaningful. It just doesn't matter.”

Sethi also suggested that Kraken isn’t merely going public to gain more access to capital, stating that it depends on the specific market and how much trust there is with regulators.



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