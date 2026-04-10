Binance co-founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao said he hopes that cryptocurrencies and blockchain will simply become an invisible part of daily infrastructure by 2031, much like the internet today.

Speaking on Scott Melker’s Wolf of All Streets podcast posted Thursday, Zhao said that while new use cases and advances will continue to emerge, he hopes talk of the technology will subside as it becomes part of everyday life.

“I'm hoping that we don't talk about crypto as crypto in five years, just like we don't talk about the internet anymore, we don't talk about TCP/IP, we don't talk about HTML, JavaScript, etc. We don't talk about that stuff anymore. We just use it.”

“I think in five years, I'm hoping we'll just use crypto,” he added. “There will be other use cases for the blockchain, for data storage, so there will be other cases, but I'm hoping in five years, we stopped talking about the technology, we are just using it and it will be used everywhere.”

Freedom of Money with CZ (AMA) https://t.co/ig5azu5ZcU — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) April 9, 2026

The optimistic vision for crypto in 2030

Global crypto adoption is steadily increasing. An estimated 559 million people worldwide use crypto in 2026, according to data and analytics firm DemandSage.

Industry insiders predicted last September that the sector may be just one market cycle away from full-scale mainstream adoption.

CZ isn’t alone in his lofty hopes for the future.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicted in a January report that by 2030, digital assets could grow into a $28 trillion market, while Tether co-founder Reeve Collins said last October he expects all currencies to become stablecoins in the same timeframe.

Meanwhile, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis recently estimated that stablecoin volumes could hit $1.5 quadrillion by 2035, and a Citi survey of banks and asset managers last September found that most expect a tenth of the global post-trade market turnover to be handled through stablecoins and tokenized securities in less than five years.

AI could speed up blockchain development

Zhao added that blockchain technology could also get a boost in adoption and development thanks to AI.

“The speed of development, the speed of writing code is going to increase quite dramatically, and AI agents are going to use crypto a lot,” Zhao said, adding that “I'm hoping that blockchain, and I also kind of know blockchain will get there.”

In March, Zhao argued that AI agent developers should prioritize their intrinsic utility, not the launch of in-house native tokens to raise funds.

Countries that avoid AI and blockchain will fall behind

At the same time, Zhao said that countries that avoid blockchain technology and AI will be at a huge disadvantage in the future.

Related: CZ memoir revives feud with OKX founder Star Xu over contract forgery, Huobi arrest

“I think there's really three big industries in my adult lifetime: the internet, blockchain and AI. Any country that misses one of them is going to be severely disadvantaged,” he added.

Signzy ranked Switzerland as the most crypto-friendly country in its January blog. While Arkham flagged the country as one of the top innovating countries.

A January AI report from Microsoft, meanwhile, named the US as the leader in AI infrastructure and frontier model development, though it noted the country lags behind smaller, highly digitized economies like the United Arab Emirates in actual usage.

The United Arab Emirates is the global leader in AI adoption and usage. Source: Microsoft

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