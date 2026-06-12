SpaceX IPO gets tokenized

RWA growth by asset. Source: Binance Research
Crypto exchange Kraken gave eligible users in more than 110 markets access to the SpaceX IPO through xStocks, allowing investors to purchase tokenized shares of Elon Musk’s aerospace company ahead of its public debut.
According to Kraken, investors who received an allocation will be issued SPCXx, a tokenized representation backed 1:1 by the underlying equity and tradable 24/7 across participating platforms.
The launch comes as demand for tokenized equities continues to accelerate. SpaceX targeted a $75 billion raise in its Nasdaq debut, with the offering reportedly oversubscribed by roughly four times ahead of public trading, putting it on track to become the largest IPO in history.
Prediction markets surpassed onchain gambling for the first time in the first quarter of 2026, generating $36.6 billion in volume compared with gambling’s $14 billion, according to blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs. The milestone comes after both sectors topped $50 billion in annual volume in 2025, underscoring their rapid growth.
Crypto gambling, however, hasn’t lost momentum. Quarterly wagering volume remained near record highs despite the broader market pullback, with TRM attributing the resilience to a loyal and expanding user base. While so-called high rollers – who averaged $13,558 per bet and $378,000 in lifetime gambling volume – still account for most betting volume, casual bettors and daily users are driving the fastest growth, broadening participation across the sector.
Prediction markets eclipse onchain gambling for the first time. Source: TRM Labs
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has formally applied for a presidential pardon from US President Donald Trump, adding another legal avenue to overturn his conviction in connection with the crypto exchange’s multibillion-dollar collapse.
The request appears on the US Department of Justice Office of the Pardon Attorney’s list of pending clemency applications. The pardon bid comes as Bankman-Fried continues to appeal his 2023 fraud conviction and 25-year prison sentence after a separate request for a new trial was denied.
In recent months, he has also posted a series of social media messages that appear increasingly aligned with Trump, despite the president previously saying he did not plan to pardon the former crypto executive.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s pardon request. Source: Office of the Pardon Attorney
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