Tokenized stocks, gold and real estate are driving broader adoption as banks and institutions embrace blockchain-based assets despite a weaker crypto market.

Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) remain one of the few bright spots in the cryptocurrency industry, even as macroeconomic headwinds and policy uncertainty weigh on markets in 2026, according to Binance Research.

In its latest Monthly Market Insights report, Binance Research said the market for active tokenized RWAs surged 589% from early 2025 to June 2026. Bonds and money market funds led the sector in dollar terms, growing by 83% and adding $6.5 billion in value.

Tokenized stocks, however, recorded the fastest growth, with their market value jumping 422%.

Much of that momentum was driven by platforms such as Ondo Global Markets, which offers tokenized stocks and ETFs and surpassed $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) within eight months of launch.

Tokenized precious metals also continued to attract investors, adding $1.5 billion in value, or 39%, during the period. Most of those gains came in January and February as geopolitical uncertainty fueled demand for safe-haven assets, pushing tokenized gold above $6 billion before momentum cooled and underlying gold prices retraced.

The market for tokenized RWAs is becoming more diversified.

Source: Binance Research

“2026 marks RWA tokenization’s maturation from a Treasury-dominated narrative into a diversified yield ecosystem,” Binance said.

The move came as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market fell sharply in early June amid rising expectations of higher interest rates, uncertainty surrounding the CLARITY market structure bill in the US and shifting sentiment following Strategy’s sale of 32 Bitcoin.

Related: SEC postpones plan allowing 'innovation exemption' for tokenized stocks: Report

Tokenized assets target retail, institutional investors

The launch of tokenized SpaceX shares has brought fresh attention to the tokenization sector. As Cointelegraph recently reported, Kraken now offers access to a tokenized equivalent of the private company's stock through the xStocks tokenized equities platform.

XStocks gained traction quickly, with cumulative trading volume exceeding $25 billion within about eight months of launch.

Institutional adoption is also accelerating across other asset classes. In real estate, Apex Group has begun providing fund services using Goldman Sachs’ Digital Asset Platform, underscoring growing demand for blockchain-based settlement and administration.

At the same time, industry efforts are extending beyond tokenized investment products and into core financial infrastructure. Banks are increasingly exploring tokenized deposit networks to modernize payments and compete with the rapid growth of stablecoins.

Source: Brian Armstrong

According to The Wall Street Journal, The Clearing House — a bank-owned payments operator backed by JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America, BNY and Wells Fargo — plans to launch a tokenized deposit network next year, marking another step toward integrating tokenization into the traditional banking system.

Related: Binance adds US stock trading in push beyond crypto



