The crypto exchange will promote digital asset adoption through fan activations and product experiences at the first 48-team FIFA World Cup.

Kraken has been named the official crypto exchange supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026, giving the crypto exchange a presence at one of the world's largest sporting events.

The company said Tuesday that the partnership will include fan activations and product experiences throughout the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup is expected to be the largest in FIFA history, with an expanded field of 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. FIFA projects the competition will attract a cumulative global audience of more than 6 billion viewers during its seven-week run.

The partnership places Kraken alongside some of FIFA's longest-standing corporate sponsors, including Adidas, Coca-Cola, Visa and Hyundai-Kia.

The agreement also expands Kraken's sports sponsorship efforts, which already include partnerships with Tottenham Hotspur, Atlético de Madrid, RB Leipzig and Atlassian Williams Racing.

The tournament kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City, where Mexico is scheduled to face South Africa at Estadio Azteca.

Source: Kraken

Related: Kraken offers SpaceX IPO access through xStocks

Prediction markets expand their sports presence

The partnership comes four years after the 2022 "Crypto Bowl," when Coinbase, FTX, Crypto.com and eToro aired advertisements during Super Bowl LVI. Sports marketing activity across the crypto industry slowed following the collapse of FTX later that year and the broader market downturn.

While some digital asset companies have returned to major sporting events, their approach has been more measured. Coinbase aired its first Super Bowl commercial since 2022 during this year's broadcast, while Crypto.com used the event to launch its AI-focused platform, ai.com.

At the same time, prediction markets, where users buy and sell contracts tied to the likelihood of specific outcomes, have expanded their presence in professional sports.

In November 2025, Polymarket became the official prediction market partner of UFC and Zuffa Boxing under a multiyear agreement that brought prediction market data into live events and broadcasts.

Source: UFC

In January, the company signed a multiyear agreement with Major League Soccer to become the league's exclusive prediction market partner for MLS and the Leagues Cup. Major League Baseball followed in March, naming Polymarket its official prediction market exchange while signing a separate integrity agreement with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

FIFA's commercial roster also includes ADI Predict, a blockchain-based prediction market platform backed by Abu Dhabi institutions.

Magazine: Korea probes Polymarket users, crypto PACs sweep primaries: Hodler’s Digest, May 31- June 6