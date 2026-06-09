Prediction markets expand their sports presence

Source: Kraken
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The partnership comes four years after the 2022 "Crypto Bowl," when Coinbase, FTX, Crypto.com and eToro aired advertisements during Super Bowl LVI. Sports marketing activity across the crypto industry slowed following the collapse of FTX later that year and the broader market downturn.
While some digital asset companies have returned to major sporting events, their approach has been more measured. Coinbase aired its first Super Bowl commercial since 2022 during this year's broadcast, while Crypto.com used the event to launch its AI-focused platform, ai.com.
At the same time, prediction markets, where users buy and sell contracts tied to the likelihood of specific outcomes, have expanded their presence in professional sports.
In November 2025, Polymarket became the official prediction market partner of UFC and Zuffa Boxing under a multiyear agreement that brought prediction market data into live events and broadcasts.
Source: UFC
In January, the company signed a multiyear agreement with Major League Soccer to become the league's exclusive prediction market partner for MLS and the Leagues Cup. Major League Baseball followed in March, naming Polymarket its official prediction market exchange while signing a separate integrity agreement with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
FIFA's commercial roster also includes ADI Predict, a blockchain-based prediction market platform backed by Abu Dhabi institutions.
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