Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has officially launched his new website ai.com to the public, allowing users to create personal AI agents that can perform everyday tasks on their behalf.



The ai.com commercial aired during Super Bowl 60 on NBC on Monday, a sporting event that draws in over 100 million viewers a year, promoting the beta launch of the AI platform.



For now, users can register their ai.com username handles but must then wait in a queue to have their private, personalized AI agents spun up.



Marszalek said the AI agents can perform everything from managing emails and scheduling meetings to canceling subscriptions, completing shopping tasks, and planning trips.



Marszalek said his mission with ai.com is to accelerate artificial general intelligence “by building a decentralized network of autonomous, self-improving AI agents that perform real-world tasks for the good of humanity.”



ChatGPT creator OpenAI launched an enterprise-focused AI agent platform, Frontier, last week, while software engineer Peter Steinberger released AI agent OpenClaw in November 2025, which gained popularity in January.



Marszalek said he bought the AI-themed domain in April fion — said to be the largest publicly disclosed domain sale in history — and has since built a team to bring the product to market.



Pseudonymous crypto and AI researcher 0xSammy said the move resembles how Marszalek scaled Crypto.com to over 150 million customers by buying a popular domain and investing heavily in marketing:



“One of the most recognisable URLs on the internet + 128M eyeballs + a Super Bowl ad = the biggest single-day domain launch in history?”



Marszalek said ai.com saw “insane traffic” in the first few hours of launching, which briefly caused the website to crash before coming back online.



Source: AI.com

Tech heavyweights also ran AI ads

Google ran a 60-second Gemini AI advertisement during Super Bowl 60, while Anthropic also ran a commercial promoting its Claude chatbot.



Amazon also ran a commercial showcasing its Alexa AI product, while Meta advertised Oakley-branded AI glasses.



These tech companies reportedly paid around $8 million to run 30-second advertisements during the Super Bowl.



