Chu said a disruption affecting a key provider could leave users holding stablecoins as they face higher costs or delays when converting them into a local currency.
“The problem would be at the exits. Spreads would widen, cash-outs to local bank accounts would slow or pause, and funds in transit with the failed desk could be stuck,” he said.
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However, the report doesn’t establish the degree to which liquidity itself is concentrated. Chu said Stablescape does not track transaction volumes and doesn’t provide market share figures. Exchanges and payment companies classified elsewhere in the database also supply liquidity, though Chu said Verda believes some ultimately depend on the same underlying desks.
Chu said licensing is the biggest lever for reducing concentration, as clearer rules would make it easier for banks to serve liquidity providers. He also pointed to local-currency stablecoins, which could allow more market makers to settle transactions onchain, while global trading firms are beginning to quote Latin American currency pairs.
Chu also cautioned against assuming that a small number of specialists necessarily signals a problem.
“Mature FX markets also have far fewer dealers than customer-facing firms. What matters is redundancy and capital,” he said.
“Each major currency should have several independent, well-capitalized desks with separate banking relationships, and each wallet should be able to route between multiple players.”
The report generally identified Latin America as a growth opportunity, particularly for businesses addressing cross-border payments. It argued that fragmented banking systems and costly transfers create demand for services that make it easier for people and businesses to move money between countries.
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