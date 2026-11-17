Lighter incident infographic. Source: Bitquery
The incident highlights how cybersecurity reviews need to look past smart contract vulnerabilities. It is important to also consider the gap between the permissions a system grants and the financial consequences those permissions allow.
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The real risk involving a credential depends on the balances it can reach, the transactions it can initiate and the exposures it can create. Whether it is permitted to withdraw assets and to which destinations are just two of many factors. As Lighter put it in its postmortem:
“A key that can trade can still lose you money if someone else holds it.”
This means that a user needs to establish a clear mandate for each credential. The mandate can specify accessible accounts, permitted markets, order sizes, pricing tolerances and aggregate exposure. Moving capital into a shared pool or expanding those limits can require separate authorization.
The same logic applies to additional signatures. A second signature adds meaningful protection when its approval process independently evaluates the transaction’s financial effect.
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