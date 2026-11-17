A recent incident where over $10 million was siphoned out of a decentralized perpetual futures exchange shows the shortcomings of focusing security on withdrawal controls

According to Lighter’s postmortem, an attacker used compromised API keys to move funds into a public pool and redeem shares held through another account. Bitquery traced a withdrawal of 10.39 million USDC. The exchange said its protocol and smart contracts were unaffected.

Lighter now requires wallet signatures for transfers into public pools and has made API-key signatures non-public. It also plans IP allowlists and configurable permissions for individual keys.

Lighter has since restored deposits and withdrawals while also returning about $5 million in USDC (USDC) to the affected trader.

Lighter incident infographic. Source: Bitquery

The incident highlights how cybersecurity reviews need to look past smart contract vulnerabilities. It is important to also consider the gap between the permissions a system grants and the financial consequences those permissions allow.

Related: Google says hackers use AI agents to find and exploit software flaws

The real risk involving a credential depends on the balances it can reach, the transactions it can initiate and the exposures it can create. Whether it is permitted to withdraw assets and to which destinations are just two of many factors. As Lighter put it in its postmortem:

“A key that can trade can still lose you money if someone else holds it.”

This means that a user needs to establish a clear mandate for each credential. The mandate can specify accessible accounts, permitted markets, order sizes, pricing tolerances and aggregate exposure. Moving capital into a shared pool or expanding those limits can require separate authorization.

The same logic applies to additional signatures. A second signature adds meaningful protection when its approval process independently evaluates the transaction’s financial effect.

To read the full analysis on how DEX permissions go beyond withdrawals, sign up for the Daybreak Newsletter.

Magazine: Bitcoin to $1M by 2030? ‘Almost certainly not,’ says Dragonfly’s Qureshi