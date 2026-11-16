Evolution of threat actors using LLMs for exploits. Source: Google
Attackers are leveraging AI agent frameworks to automate patch reverse engineering via differential analysis and weaponizing N-day vulnerabilities, publicly known security flaws.
The report warned that LLMs are enabling attackers to scale “exploitation pipelines against internet-facing servers without human intervention.”
Vulnerability disclosures more than doubled between January and August, according to Google. The number of zero-day vulnerabilities exploited averaged eight per month in 2025 and 11 per month from January through August 2026, reaching 22 in August.
Count of vulnerabilities exploited, by n-days and zero-days, January 2025 to August 2026. Source: Google
These automated workflows also accelerate attackers’ ability to move from initial access to gaining domain administrator access. The report cited an August 2026 PaperCut campaign in which attackers achieved that level of control within minutes, according to cybersecurity firm GreyNoise.
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Cloudflare also reported attempts to exploit the PHP flaws against its customers in October. GTIG said that the two PHP vulnerabilities involved in the exploitation attempts were discovered using LLM analysis, as technical information published before the Oct. 21 patch enabled researchers and attackers to study vulnerabilities and attempt exploits, according to the report.
AI company Anthropic also warned that AI-assisted attacks have evolved into multi-agent operations automating most of the cyberattack cycle from discovery to exploitation and data theft, in a September report.
Anthropic described threat actors running “multi-victim campaigns using agentic AI that would previously have required teams of operators.”
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