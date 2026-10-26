Percentage of programs with a confirmed critical vulnerability by time live.
Source: Immunefi
Immunefi is the world’s largest bug bounty platform that paid out $140 million in bounties across 650 protocols to date, according to its homepage.
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According to Cloudflare’s CEO Matthew Prince, the network saw millions of exploit attempts in the 24 hours after the PHP vulnerabilities were publicly revealed and thousands of attempts even before their disclosure, he wrote a Thursday X post.
About one in five websites worldwide routes traffic through Cloudflare, according to the internet infrastructure company, which helps websites load faster and protect users from cyber threats.
Research service W3Techs estimates that PHP powers about 69% of websites with a known server-side programming language. The vulnerabilities may allow attackers to spread malware or inject malicious scripts into websites around the world.
The FBI’s Cyber Division also warned that the vulnerabilities may allow malicious actors to “remotely execute code in PHP core, potentially compromising sensitive data and networks,” according to a Wednesday X post.
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