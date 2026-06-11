MassPay taps Coinbase to add USDC-powered cross-border payouts, betting stablecoin rails will cut costs and speed up settlement for businesses paying globally.

Cross-border payout platform MassPay and Coinbase announced a partnership on Thursday to offer stablecoin cross-border payouts.

The partnership connects MassPay's network in 180 countries with the US-based exchange's crypto infrastructure, allowing customers to move between fiat, USDC and other digital assets, the companies said in a joint statement shared with Cointelegraph.

MassPay CEO Ran Grushkowsky told Cointelegraph that stablecoins are still a small slice of the company's transaction volume. Still, the company expects the new rails to support nine-figure payouts in the first year.

He added that clients using the system have seen costs fall by about 40% to 70% versus international wires, while settlement is near instant instead of taking days on traditional payment rails.

MassPay and Coinbase partner on stablecoin cross-border payments. Source: MassPay

The partnership adds to a broader trend of established payments and financial infrastructure providers embracing stablecoins.

Stripe and Circle, for example, have also moved to expand stablecoin-based infrastructure for cross-border payments.

MassPay deepens stablecoin payout push

Under the partnership, Coinbase provides wallet infrastructure, custody and onchain settlement, while MassPay orchestrates last-mile payouts over bank transfer, mobile wallet and digital asset channels.

The companies split compliance responsibilities, with Coinbase providing regulated custodial infrastructure and licensing, while MassPay handles know-your-customer checks, sanctions screening and tax documentation across its network.

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Grushkowsky said MassPay already offers stablecoin payout capabilities via other providers and is now expanding capacity and credibility by adding Coinbase.

Stablecoins spread across payment rails

Beyond MassPay and Coinbase, other large payments players are also building stablecoin-based infrastructure for cross-border flows.

Stripe acquired Bridge in February 2025, a startup focused on scaling stablecoins to businesses, and said it expects stablecoin infrastructure to play a critical role in accelerating cross-border commerce.

Circle, meanwhile, announced its Circle Payments Network in April 2025 to connect banks, payment companies and digital wallets for real-time cross-border settlement using USDC, EURC and other regulated payment stablecoins.

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