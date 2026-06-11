MassPay deepens stablecoin payout push

MassPay and Coinbase partner on stablecoin cross-border payments. Source: MassPay
The partnership adds to a broader trend of established payments and financial infrastructure providers embracing stablecoins.
Stripe and Circle, for example, have also moved to expand stablecoin-based infrastructure for cross-border payments.
Under the partnership, Coinbase provides wallet infrastructure, custody and onchain settlement, while MassPay orchestrates last-mile payouts over bank transfer, mobile wallet and digital asset channels.
The companies split compliance responsibilities, with Coinbase providing regulated custodial infrastructure and licensing, while MassPay handles know-your-customer checks, sanctions screening and tax documentation across its network.
Related: Coinbase to launch token-backed mortgage down payments this summer
Grushkowsky said MassPay already offers stablecoin payout capabilities via other providers and is now expanding capacity and credibility by adding Coinbase.
Beyond MassPay and Coinbase, other large payments players are also building stablecoin-based infrastructure for cross-border flows.
Stripe acquired Bridge in February 2025, a startup focused on scaling stablecoins to businesses, and said it expects stablecoin infrastructure to play a critical role in accelerating cross-border commerce.
Circle, meanwhile, announced its Circle Payments Network in April 2025 to connect banks, payment companies and digital wallets for real-time cross-border settlement using USDC, EURC and other regulated payment stablecoins.
Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs — Mid-2026
More on the subject