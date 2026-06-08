The new wallet allows AI agents to execute transactions across DeFi protocols while operating within user-defined spending limits and security controls.

MetaMask launched a self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows artificial intelligence agents to transact across decentralized finance protocols within user-defined spending and security controls.

Users can connect the Agent Wallet to AI agent frameworks and authorize software agents to operate within protocol allowlists. The wallet is compatible with frameworks including OpenAI Codex, Claude Code, OpenClaw and Hermes, according to MetaMask.

MetaMask said transactions initiated by AI agents are screened through transaction simulation, threat detection and MEV protection systems before execution. Transactions flagged as malicious or outside a user's predefined rules require manual approval.

Source: MetaMask

The wallet supports token swaps, perpetual futures trading, prediction markets and liquidity provision across Ethereum-compatible networks and Hyperliquid. MetaMask said transactions deemed safe by its security systems are covered by up to $10,000 in loss protection.

The product is currently available to a limited group of users through an early access program, with broader availability planned later this summer.

Related: MetaMask co-founder Dan Finlay leaves Consensys after 10 years

Industry interest grows in AI-powered transactions

Cryptocurrency companies are rushing to build infrastructure that allows AI agents to manage digital assets and make payments autonomously.

In February, Coinbase introduced Agentic Wallets, which allow AI agents to spend, earn and trade cryptos while interacting autonomously with onchain applications.

In May, Fireblocks launched Agentic Payments Suite, a platform designed to help AI agents send and receive stablecoin payments through Coinbase's x402 protocol.

Cumulative agentic transfer volumes on Base. Source: Chainalysis

AI-driven payment activity appears to be gaining traction quickly. A June 3 Chainalysis report found that wallets using Coinbase's x402 agent payment protocol generated more than 100 million transactions on Base within roughly nine months of launch.

The push extends beyond the crypto industry. In April, Visa launched Intelligent Commerce Connect, a platform that allows artificial intelligence agents to browse, select and pay for goods on behalf of consumers.

The growing interest has prompted bullish forecasts from crypto executives. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said billions of AI agents could be transacting with cryptocurrencies and stablecoins within three to five years. Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that crypto will become the native payment rail for autonomous software.

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