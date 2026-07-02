K Wave latest company to exit Bitcoin treasury strategy

Metaplanet Notice of Additional Bitcoin Purchase. Source: Metaplanet
Metaplanet shares closed 3.5% higher on Thursday but remain down 48% year-to-date, underperforming Bitcoin, which has fallen 31% over the same period.
While companies such as Metaplanet continue buying more Bitcoin, a handful of treasury companies are scaling back their exposure.
Nasdaq-listed South Korean company K Wave Media sold its remaining 88 BTC to repay $6 million in debt, exiting the Bitcoin treasury strategy, according to a Tuesday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
K Wave Media, FORM F-3 filing. Source: SEC.gov
The move marked a sharp reversal as the company previously announced plans to expand its holdings to 10,000 BTC after securing $1 billion in capital capacity to drive its Bitcoin treasury strategy in July 2025.
Related: Swan's Cory Klippsten sees record Bitcoin holder supply revealing early bottom
On May 28, France-based semiconductor company Sequans Communications said it would monetize its remaining Bitcoin holdings over time. The company held 658 BTC at the time, and its shares rose about 14.5% following the announcement.
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