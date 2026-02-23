Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy is set to make its 100th Bitcoin purchase, according to hints from its chairman, almost six years after embarking on its Bitcoin-buying journey in 2020.

In an X post on Saturday, Saylor shared a screenshot of a chart from StrategyTracker, a move he frequently makes to indicate an upcoming Bitcoin purchase with the caption: “The Orange Century.”

To date, Strategy has made a total of 99 Bitcoin purchases since 2020, according to data from its website, meaning its next purchase will be its 100th buy.

Strategy has shown no signs of slowing down its accumulation in 2026 despite the challenging market conditions. It has purchased BTC for the past 12 weeks consecutively, and another potential buy this week could bring that tally to 13.

Strategy currently holds 717,131 BTC at an average cost of $76,027 per coin. Its cost basis recently turned negative amid a falling BTC price, with the asset sitting at around $64,700 at the time of writing.

List of Strategy Bitcoin purchases. Source: Strategy

Changes since Strategy’s first BTC purchase

Saylor, a former Bitcoin skeptic, was the driving force behind the firm’s first Bitcoin purchase, totaling $250 million in August 2020.

Strategy dived into the Bitcoin space to use BTC as an inflation hedge and store of value to protect the firm’s treasury. The move was also part of a push to maximize and maintain shareholder value over time.

In the nearly six years since its first purchase, Strategy has become the world’s largest public holder of Bitcoin. It has inspired a long list of firms to adopt similar strategies and pivot to becoming digital asset treasury firms.

According to data from Yahoo Finance, Strategy’s share price has increased by around 950% since it made its first purchase back in 2020, rising from about $12.44 to $131.05 at the time of writing.

