Mirae Asset Securities issues tokenized notes on Solana

The Hong Kong arm of Mirae Asset Securities, one of South Korea’s largest securities firms, has issued tokenized notes on Solana to institutional investors.

The transaction involved six-month floating-rate notes issued under the firm’s $3 billion structured note program, according to Wednesday’s announcement. Singapore-based digital market infrastructure operator Marketnode acted as an authorized distributor.

Mirae Asset Securities managed token issuance, payments and the notes’ lifecycle using its internal digital infrastructure. The company said the transaction could provide a model for distributing a wider range of structured products through blockchain-based channels.

The securities firm is part of South Korea’s Mirae Asset Financial Group, whose businesses span brokerage, investment banking, asset management and insurance.

The group has been expanding into digital assets, with affiliate Mirae Asset Consulting acquiring a controlling stake in crypto exchange Korbit in July, which has since rebranded to Digital X.

The group’s asset management arm, Mirae Asset Global Investments, operates the Global X and TIGER exchange-traded fund brands. Its website lists $275 billion in ETF assets under management as of June 2026 and describes its ETF business as the world’s 12th-largest.

Related: Hong Kong names Nasdaq-listed Solana Company a strategic enterprise