Moody’s Ratings has debuted a system to deliver its credit analysis onchain, bringing its ratings data into blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

The system, called Token Integration Engine (TIE), connects Moody’s traditional ratings data to blockchain networks, allowing permissioned participants to access credit insights within blockchain-based financial workflows. It is built for institutional use, with issuers controlling participation while Moody’s retains oversight of its ratings process.

The company claims it is the first credit rating agency to deliver its credit analysis onchain. In June 2025, Moody’s teamed up with a fintech startup called Alphaledger to run a pilot program to explore how traditional credit ratings could be integrated into blockchain systems.

The initial deployment runs on the Canton Network, a permissioned blockchain designed for institutional finance. Moody’s is operating its own node on the network as part of the rollout, and said it plans to expand the system to additional blockchains and asset types.

The system is designed to be network-agnostic, with access controlled by issuers under the company’s existing governance and compliance framework.

Moody’s, a US-based credit rating agency founded in 1909 with operations in more than 40 countries, assesses the creditworthiness of governments, companies and financial instruments, with its ratings widely used by investors across global capital markets.

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The rise of the Canton Network

Moody’s deployment adds to the growing use of the Canton Network as infrastructure for institutional blockchain applications, particularly in tokenized assets and collateral markets.

A growing list of asset managers are integrating tokenized funds into the network. Franklin Templeton expanded its Benji platform to Canton in November, allowing its tokenized assets, including a US government money market fund, to be used as collateral and liquidity within the ecosystem.

Other efforts have focused on market infrastructure and settlement. In December, the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) said it plans to issue a subset of US Treasury securities on Canton, extending blockchain-based processes into core clearing and settlement systems, with potential expansion to additional asset classes.

Banks and digital asset infrastructure platforms are also building on the network. In January, Digital Asset and Kinexys by JPMorgan said they plan to bring JPMorgan’s dollar deposit token, JPM Coin, to Canton, while Temple Digital Group launched a platform enabling 24/7 trading of digital assets through a central limit order book with non-custodial settlement.

The value of Canton Coin, the network’s native token, has increased about 30% since its launch in November 2025, according to CoinGecko data.

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