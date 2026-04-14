Nauru has appointed crypto entrepreneur Dadvan Yousuf as an international trade commissioner to help advance its digital asset strategy and attract global investment.

In a statement on Tuesday, President David Adeang said the appointment is part of the Pacific nation’s efforts to strengthen international partnerships and position itself as a hub for virtual asset activity. The government said Yousuf will support cross-border engagement with virtual asset service providers, financial institutions and technology firms.

The move comes less than a year after Nauru passed legislation establishing the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority (CRVAA), a dedicated regulator tasked with licensing and overseeing crypto firms, digital banks and other virtual asset activities.

The appointment marks a shift from establishing Nauru’s crypto regulatory framework to actively promoting itself as a jurisdiction for digital asset companies and investment, as the country says it is seeking new revenue streams and greater economic resilience.

Yousuf has previously been linked to regulatory action in Switzerland. In 2023, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said a crypto project he founded sold millions of dollars in tokens without the required license and described the platform as non-operational, issuing cease-and-desist orders.

Nauru expands crypto push with trade appointment

According to the United Nations, Nauru is a Pacific island state in Micronesia, northeast of Australia, with about 21 square kilometers of land and roughly 12,500 people, making it the world’s third-smallest country and smallest island nation.

Adeang said Nauru’s digital asset push is intended to improve economic resilience and living standards while committing to international governance and compliance standards.

He previously said in August 2025 that Nauru, ranked among the most vulnerable to economic and climate shocks, is seeking to change its trajectory through new economic strategies.

Related: IMF guides Andorra to record and monitor Bitcoin transactions

The appointment adds a new outward-facing element to that strategy by pairing Nauru’s regulatory ambitions with a known figure in crypto circles.

In the announcement, Adeang said Yousuf brings “a unique combination of entrepreneurial vision, international network, and deep understanding of digital asset markets.”

Yousuf had previously attracted attention in the crypto sector after raising a Bitcoin flag atop Mount Everest in 2024. The Bitcoiner said the expedition was intended to highlight disparities in access to financial education.

Nauru surfaced in FTX-linked memo before crypto push

Nauru previously surfaced in crypto headlines in 2023 after court filings in the FTX bankruptcy revealed a memo proposing the purchase of the Pacific island nation using allegedly misappropriated funds.

The plan, linked to Gabriel Bankman-Fried, Sam Bankman-Fried’s brother, outlined building a bunker to survive a global catastrophe. However, Gabriel’s representatives denied involvement in drafting or endorsing the plan.

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